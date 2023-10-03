Community asking for help finding missing Mississippi teen Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The Southaven Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile.

Keshaun McKinney was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen on Friday at his residence in Southpark Garden Apartments.

McKinney is a 13-year-old black male with long hair on top and short hair on the sides. He is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs about 82 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Blessed.”

McKinney may be wearing either blue or black jeans; an orange, white and blue shirt; and white “Force” shoes.

He may be staying in the area of the Kingsgate Apartments in Memphis, Tenn.

Anyone with knowledge of the location of McKinney is asked to contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.