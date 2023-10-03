Dead body identified as that of Mississippi woman missing since mid-September

Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman last seen at a gas station on Sept. 13 has been found dead.

Officials have been looking for Bonita Adams, 36, after she was reported missing from a Southaven gas station on Stateline Road on Sept. 13.

One day later, Memphis police found the body of a woman that was identified on Oct. 2 as that of Adams.

Police believe that Adams was killed when she was hit and killed by a train along the tracks at Castalia Street and E Person Avenue.

Police believe the cause of death was suicide.

