Drug charges lead to $350,000 bond for Mississippi woman, multiple agency drug and shooting charges for another Published 10:07 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement agencies have thrown some strong charges against two people this week.

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 31-year-old Ladairrius Murphy and 23-year-old Mykia Dominic Gardner Monday.

Both were charged with one count of Trafficking Oxycodone, one count of Possession with Intent Marijuana, one count of Possession with Intent Cocaine, and one count of Possession with Intent Methamphetamine.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. Monday, the Gautier Police Department advised Murphy was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in their jurisdiction and was possibly located in Gulfport.

Through the course of the investigation, Murphy was located and placed into custody without incident. The residence was searched, and detectives located: 502.25 grams of marijuana, 123 dosage units of Oxycodone, 11.65 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of methamphetamine, currency, digital scales, multiple firearm magazines, and a firearm.

Gardner was also located in the residence where she allegedly attempted to hide the narcotics.

Murphy and Gardner were processed. Murphy was turned over to the Gautier Police Department and

Gardner was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of her $350,000 bond set by Judge Patano.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.