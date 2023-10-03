God’s Pit Crew set to reveal two fully-furnished houses for families devastated by Mississippi tornado Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Two families in Mississippi who lost everything in the catastrophic and deadly tornado outbreak earlier this year will soon be moving into their brand-new homes.

God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers began work on the two homes last Monday, and plan to complete the project and hand over the keys to the two families this week.

The Berdley and Nichols families have been displaced since the tornadoes occurred six months ago in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

God’s Pit Crew recently arrived on scene with tractor-trailer loads of building supplies, furniture, and everything needed to build two new homes for these families who have been left looking for hope after such a dark time in their lives. Each home features special touches — including family portraits hanging on the walls — to help welcome the families into the next chapter of their lives.

“The bedding and everything they need will be in there and ready to go,” told Warren Johnson, God’s Pit Crew Construction Coordinator. “All they have to do is walk through the door.”

Including these two homes in Mississippi, God’s Pit Crew has supplied, renovated, and built 11 homes for families throughout the country so far this year — and all homes are provided at no cost to the families receiving them. God’s Pit Crew President, Randy Johnson, says that the ministry is appreciative of all those who lend their time and generosity to make projects like this a reality.

“We are overjoyed to provide these homes for the Berdley and Nichols families,” remarked Johnson. “Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and gracious donors who make all this work possible.”

As efforts in Mississippi wrap up, the Immediate Response branch of God’s Pit Crew is also returning home from their deployment to Valdosta, Georgia, where volunteers have been helping victims of Hurricane Idalia recover.

Nearly 90 volunteers from all over the country came together in southern Georgia to help 200 families. For a month, volunteers helped affected families with storm debris by cutting and removing trees, tarping roofs, and mucking out homes — as well as praying over survivors and providing hope.