Manhunt under way after Mississippi gas station clerk shot in early Tuesday morning armed robbery Published 9:29 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Mississippi officials are on a manhunt for a suspect in an early Tuesday morning armed robbery that injured one person.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Rankin County deputies are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery at a gas station on Highway 49 in Florence.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials report that the clerk at the gas station was shot in the arm during the incident.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to develop a description of the suspect and to determine whether the suspect can be identified.