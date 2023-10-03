Mississippi Skies: Plenty of rain and storms to our west. When will they make it here? Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The weather pattern change we’re expecting later this week is certainly making an impact in the Midwest with tornado warnings, flash flooding, and severe storms. It seems there’s plenty of rain for several states, but don’t get excited seeing all those clouds and storms on the map.

We’re still expecting a solid cold front to move through by the end of the week, but it’s not going to have as much of a punch with precipitation here. We’re still looking at slight rain chances. In fact, many of us will be ready to start some bonfires with the first real taste of fall weather. That’s certainly not encouraged and is banned in some places because it’s so dry.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 86. Becoming mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 88. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 68.