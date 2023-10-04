Mississippi driver arrested after reportedly leaving man to die on road after hitting him with his truck

Published 5:22 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly leaving a man to die on the side of the road after hitting him with his truck.

Ricky McCray, 53, of Fulton, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 30 on Highway 6 near Plantersville in Lee County.

During the incident, a truck traveling north on the highway reportedly struck a man walking on the shoulder of the road and then left the scene,

David Porter, 62, of Tupelo, was identified as the victim. Porter died at the scene.

McCray was later identified as the suspect and truck driver involved in the incident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has charged McCray with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

 

 

