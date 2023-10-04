Mississippi driver arrested after reportedly hitting two people changing a tire on side of Alabama road

A Mississippi man has been charged with felony DUI after police say he hit two pedestrians trying to change a tire on a Mobile roadway.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Joshua M. Robison. 36. has been charged with with felony DUI, possession of a controlled substance and having no vehicle tag.

Robison was reportedly driving on Old Shell Road in Mobile when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two people on the shoulder of the road, changing a tire.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Mobile police.

The two pedestrians were transported to a  local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers report that Robison appeared to be under the influence.

Robison was booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

