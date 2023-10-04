Mississippi Gov. Reeves announces set dat for first debate with Democratic challenger Brandon Presley

Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

On Wednesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on social media that a debate with Democratic challenger Brandon Presley has been set.

Reeves said the first gubernatorial debate will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The debate will be televised on WAPT in Jackson.

In September Reeves said he would have multiple debates with Presley.

Before Reeves’ September announcement, Presley had accused Reeves of “hiding out” and dodging debates.

Every Mississippi gubernatorial election since at least 1987, with the exception of one, has seen candidate debates, in most cases multiple debates. In 2015, incumbent Gov. Phil Bryant did not debate his Democratic opponent Robert Gray.

