Mississippi Gov. Reeves announces set dat for first debate with Democratic challenger Brandon Presley Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

On Wednesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on social media that a debate with Democratic challenger Brandon Presley has been set.

Reeves said the first gubernatorial debate will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The debate will be televised on WAPT in Jackson.

In September Reeves said he would have multiple debates with Presley.

Before Reeves’ September announcement, Presley had accused Reeves of “hiding out” and dodging debates.

Every Mississippi gubernatorial election since at least 1987, with the exception of one, has seen candidate debates, in most cases multiple debates. In 2015, incumbent Gov. Phil Bryant did not debate his Democratic opponent Robert Gray.

Pleased to announce that the first Gubernatorial debate will be on November 1st at 7:00 PM on WAPT! I’m looking forward to talking about our record on jobs and schools, and dispelling the lies funded by out-of-state liberals. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 4, 2023

