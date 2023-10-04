Mississippi inferno: More than 700 wildfires reported within two months

Published 9:02 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

A fire fighter with the Mississippi Forestry Commission takes a drink of water in the reflection of a side-by-side mirror. After a fire in Lawerence County was put out today another one started in Lincoln County off of Pricedale Drive. (Hunter Cloud | The Daily Leader)

Mississippi Forestry Commission fought 755 Wildfires in August and September across the state and the number could grow in the coming weeks.

Wildfire danger is growing this weekend with dry conditions, steady winds and low humidity persisting.  NWS Jackson warns the conditions could allow for fire to grow quickly.

Residents can limit the fire risk by taking simple precautions such as disposing of cigarette butts properly, putting up trailer chains so they don’t drag on the roadways and abstaining from any management work involving a lawn mower or brush hog.

Conditions are so dry all it takes is one spark to set a community on fire again.

Volunteer fire departments across Mississippi need help in several ways. People can donate water and snacks such as peanut butter crackers to the departments. Able-bodied residents can volunteer for their local fire department by calling the fire station in their district.

