Mississippi man killed after drive-by shooting ends with car veering off road crashing into tree Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A Mississippi man died after a drive-by shooting ended with a vehicle crash into a tree.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Wilkinson County.

Troopers reported that a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Devontrae Davis, 18, of Woodville, was traveling west on Highway 24 when occupant(s) from another vehicle began shooting at Davis.

The Crown Victoria left the roadway, collided with a tree and then overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Kenketrick Wilson, 29, of Woodville, died from fatal injuries in the wreck. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis, Corey Bynum, 26, of Woodville, and Cameron Dalcourt, 23, of Woodville, also received injuries.