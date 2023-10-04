Mississippi Skies: Big weather changes begin Thursday, rain chances seeming more likely on forecast models Published 7:44 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wow! It’s hard to believe our long, steamy summer is finally over. Sure, anyone from Mississippi knows we can have hot, humid weather any month of the year, including shorts on Christmas, but we finally see our first strong cold front of the fall!

Thursday is the warmest day out of the next several days with temps forecasting to drop even lower than we had hoped a week ago. In fact, people that aren’t celebrating the first chilly temps of the year may need a jacket for church Sunday morning.

Thursday will bring a lot of clouds with very little rainfall during the day. Even though we’re not expecting enough to drench the fire danger across the state, we do have likely chances for rain and a storm or two across the state in the evening or overnight.

Allergy sufferers, be sure to take those meds! We’ll have more Canadian smoke on the horizon.

North Mississippi

Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely. High near 78. Breezy. Showers likely this evening and through midnight with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with widespread haze and smoke. High of 84. A shower or storm is possible in the late afternoon. Showers and storms becoming likely Thursday night. Low of 63.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with widespread haze and smoke. High of 90. A few showers or storms in the evening, then rain becoming likely overnight. Low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a shower or two possible. High of 87. Rain becoming likely overnight with a low of 70.