Officials believe remains found in Mississippi pond are of teen missing since August

Published 6:31 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Officials believe the human remains found in a Mississippi pond are those of a teen who has been missing since August.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that investigators drained a pond off Highway 57 just outside the Leakesville city limits after they found a cap and sandals near the water.

According to officials, the name of Cortlen Moody, a teen who disappeared in the area on August 4, was on the cap.

After finding the items, officials drained the pond to collect what remains they could find.

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod told WLOX that he is confident that the remains found in the pond are those of Moody. DNA testing will confirm that they belong to Moody.

Officials do not suspect foul play and believe that Moody died due to a tragic accident.

 

