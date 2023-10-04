One of two Mississippi men accused in 2020 murder, arson case accepts plea deal Published 8:53 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

One of two Mississippi men accused of murdering a man in 2020 accepted a plea deal to avoid trial.

On Monday, Tommy Gene Randolph pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jack Cowan.

Randolph will spend 30 years in prison for his role in Cowan’s murder, which happened in December 2020. Randolph was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with ten years suspended.

Another suspect, Brian Hoover, is awaiting trial in the case.

On Dec. 17, 2020, a burned-out 2007 Ford Fusion, reportedly driven by Cowan, was found near Amory. A search began for Cowan, who at that point was thought to be missing.

Days later, investigators arrested Randolph and Hoover and charged them with murder and arson.

More than a month after Cowan went missing, Cowan’s body was found in a shallow grave on the edge of a remote cemetery near Hamilton.