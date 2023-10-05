Mississippi man who reportedly was meeting minor after lewd chats, kicked deputy in face during arrest Published 5:53 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

A Mississippi man who was reportedly trying to meet a minor after a series of lewd chats, has been arrested on various charges including resisting arrest and battery of a police officer.

What You Need to Know

Allen Harris, 38, of Natchez has been charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Attempted Kidnapping, Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Resisting with Force/Violence, 6 Counts, Battery on a Police Officer, 6 Counts, Possession of Schedule I C.D.S. and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

About the Incident:

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, in late September 2023, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject, who was

communicating with what he believed to be a minor online, by way of a social networking site. The subject engaged in lewd conversations, including wanting to teach the child about sexual activity and watching pornography.

On Oct. 4, Harris reportedly made plans to meet the child and arrived to do so around 11:30 AM.

However, he was met by CPSO Detectives, and then proceeded to aggressively resist arrest, kicking one deputy in the face before being taken into custody. In addition, he was found to be in possession of narcotics and condoms.