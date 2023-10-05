Mississippi Skies: A few rain chances as fall finally arrives! Published 11:18 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

We’ll still have some humidity and end-of-summer temps for some of us Friday morning, but some big changes sweep the state as the day continues! Most of us will reach a high temp in the morning and lunchtime Friday before temps drop throughout the afternoon!

The skies will become sunny, and we’ll have some gusty breezes. Although Friday will be a gorgeous autumn day teasing a gorgeous, cool weekend, we do have some serious concerns about wildfires. As people are tempted to build bonfires and work outdoors, remember many of us are under burn bans.

North Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly cloudy. Becoming sunny and breezy. High of 79. Clear Friday night with a low of 46.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy in the morning, then clearing gradually. High of 81. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 49. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

A slight chance of rain and storms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Some fog early. Becoming breezy with a high of 84. Partly cloudy Friday night with a low of 55. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 85. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.