Mississippi woman known as serial ‘wedding crasher’ arrested. She has reportedly been stealing gifts, money across three states. Published 6:27 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

A Mississippi woman who has been crashing weddings across the Southeast for years, stealing gifts, money and credit cards from purses, has been arrested after trying to crash a wedding in Pontotoc County.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sandra Lynn Henson was arrested and charged with petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace charges.

ABOUT THE INCIDENT

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henson on Sept. 30. Henson was arrested at a wedding in Pontotoc County after she was found their uninvited.

WHO IS HENSON

Henson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings. While at the weddings, Henson has reportedly stolen wedding gifts and money and credit cards from the purses of wedding guests.

From Rienzi, Mississippi, Henson was arrested in 2019 for crashing two weddings in north Alabama, according to Florence, Alabama, Police.