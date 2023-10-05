Police find dead body in trunk of car parked outside Mississippi diner Published 8:34 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Mississippi officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Jackson Police discovered the dead body at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday outside Moe’s Diner in South Jackson.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Townsend, 37.

Officials report that a gunshot wound was found on the body, which they believe had been in the trunk of the car for several days before police made their discovery on Wednesday.

The death remains under investigation by the Jackson Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).