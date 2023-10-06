Man wanted for entering Mississippi home, attacking woman after being caught looking into window Published 11:02 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the LaGrange area about a report of a burglary Friday. Upon deputies’ arrival, they learned the Michael Sedric Hall, 30, of Natchez had been allegedly looking into a residence through a bedroom window in the early morning hours of Friday.

Apparently, after Hall had been spotted, he forced his way into the residence where he reportedly assaulted a woman, resulting in torn clothing and minor injuries, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said in a press release.

Deputies learned that Hall then left the residence on foot, possibly heading to a nearby residence.

While deputies were on-scene, Hall returned to the residence and asked deputies if the victim was OK. Hall provided deputies with a false name, the sheriff said.

Hall then proceeded to leave the area until deputies called him by his real name, to which he answered. Deputies took Hall into custody and transported him to the Adams County Jail for questioning, Patten said.

Investigators were able to gather physical and digital evidence to corroborate the victim’s statements.

Hall was charged with one count Peeping Tom, one count filming a person without consent, one county aggravated assault and one count attempt to commit a crime.