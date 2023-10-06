Man wanted for shooting at Mississippi restaurant Published 11:08 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

A suspect is still at large following what police believe was a targeted shooting at Superior Crab in Vicksburg on Thursday night.

Police reports indicate that officers responded to the 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd. restaurant following a birthday party.

“We responded to a situation that took place after a birthday party for a female victim of domestic violence,” Deputy Chief Troy Kimble said. “We believe her ex-boyfriend was waiting for her to exit, and that’s when the shooting occurred.”

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Roderich Montgomery. Montgomery allegedly fired a gun at the party leaving the restaurant, shooting a male victim one time in the left arm.

He then fled the scene in a blue sedan with Texas license plates. The victim was treated and later released from Merit Health River Region.

Anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at 601-919-2223.