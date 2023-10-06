Mississippi Skies: Grab those jackets! Amazing weather covers the Magnolia State Published 10:51 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

What a difference a couple days make! After summer just wouldn’t let go, a Canadian cold front strong enough to make a difference finally moved through. Saturday is going to be absolutely gorgeous across the state with sunny skies, gusty breezes, low humidity, and much cooler temperatures.

There is a word of caution, however. This kind of weather will be tempting to get outside to do yardwork or to gather around bonfires. With drought conditions expanding to more and more areas, the dry air, and gusty winds, it’s important to remember we are also under fire weather conditions from the National Weather Service in many places. Even the smallest spark can cause quick problems. Some places are under a burn ban, but even if your community is not, use extreme caution.

Some people may want a jacket going out Saturday evening or Sunday morning. We’re going to be in the 40s overnight all across the state, even along the Gulf Coast. The beach cities such Gulfport or Biloxi may hit 50, but everyone away from those areas should be in the 40s.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 66. Clear Saturday night with a low of 41.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 68. Clear overnight with a low of 40.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 74. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 78. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 50.