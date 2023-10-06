Three separate Silver Alerts issued in Mississippi

Published 11:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Three people are missing in Mississippi with Silver Alerts issued Friday in each case.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Jim Randolf Reese Jr. of Titusville, Brevard County, Florida.

He is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with a Playboy bunny tattoo on his right arm.

He was last seen in Clarke County in July with Debra Jean Rodgers, a white female with blue eyes, brown hair, five foot three inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, driving north towards Meridian, Mississippi in a 2014 grey Ford F-150 bearing Florida tag FHL2.

Family members say Reese suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Reese contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.

A second Silver Alert was issued for 33-year-old Geno Lashawn Jones of Meridian.

He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing all black on Wednesday, September 27th, at about 6:00 p.m., in the area of 8th Avenue and 16th Street on a bicycle traveling north in Meridian.

Family members say Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, contact the Meridian Police Department at 1-855-485-8477.

Finally, a Silver Alert was issued for 20-year-old Stewart Colton Michael of Ackerman. He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts on Thursday, October 5th, at about 12:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 9 in Ackerman, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Michael suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-285-6129.

