Mississippi Skies: Crisp, calm, and wonderful weather for Sunday Published 12:21 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

The holiday weekend weather couldn’t be any better to enjoy outside activities.

Saturday was nearly perfect and Sunday is shaping up to be just as great. Some folks may find the morning a little chilly while others will celebrate the crisp air after such a long, hot summer.

The only negative is the ultra-dry weather conditions. Most of us desperately need rain. As we mentioned yesterday, weather and other officials are asking us all to avoid bonfires or any outdoor burning while it’s this dry.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 70. Breezy in the morning. Clear Sunday night with a low of 50.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 70. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 46.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 75. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 46.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 75. Breezy. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 52.