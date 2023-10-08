Mississippi Skies: One more great fall weather day before rain shows up in the forecast Published 9:51 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

If you’ve enjoyed the weekend so far, you’re certainly going to love Monday, especially if you’re off for the holiday or fall break.

We’ll be slightly warmer with the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs across the state. We’ll be quite breezy in the northern part of the state with wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

Our weather pattern changes Tuesday, though. We’ll start to warm up into the 80s for the entire state with humidity levels increasing. Then, we’ll start to have some decent rain chances for a couple days this week. It all depends on what happens with a low in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see what happens over the next day or two.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 78. Breezy with winds up to 15 miles per hour. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 54.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 78. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 53.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 82. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 54.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 80. Increasing clouds Monday night with a low of 53.