Mississippi traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Published 9:53 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department reported two drug arrests following a traffic stop.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped for improper equipment in the Skyline area. Deputies reportedly found two bags of what was believed to be methamphetamine. The bags were near both the driver and the passenger.

Those arrested included Scottie Lee Walls, 56, of Mooreville and Ruth Ann Harrison, 26, of Mooreville.

Both received $5,000 bond for possession of a schedule II controlled substance charges.

