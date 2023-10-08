Youth shot in Mississippi city now in critical condition Published 12:24 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

A Mississippi police department reported Friday a shooting resulted in several arrests and a youth in critical condition.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, officers were on patrol near Ohio Avenue and Indiana Avenue just before 4 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers traveled in the direction of the gunshots and found a shot juvenile.

“Another officer observed a vehicle, occupied by three individuals, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed,” a press release reads. “The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle crashed into a ditch and three suspects exited the vehicle. The officer engaged one armed suspect who then dropped his rifle and fled on foot with a second suspect. One of the suspects was taken into custody on scene. The two suspects that fled were later located and arrested without incident.”

Officers said the victim is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.