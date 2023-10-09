Construction of Mississippi’s first Topgolf only days away, officials hope Published 6:37 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Construction of Mississippi’s first Topgolf entertainment center may only be days away after Ridgleland leaders approved the project for building permits.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the Ridgeland mayor and Board of Aldermen signed off on the site plan and architectural review for the project.

Officials report that the project should break ground in the next 60 days.

In September 2022, officials announced plans for the Topgolf venue in RIdgeland. Since then, the project has been making its way through the approval process.

In 2022, officials said the two-level Topgolf venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. The Topgolf venue will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls. Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam, is the most trusted ball-tracing technology used in the golf industry and is the same technology seen on TV while watching major golf tournaments.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf’s Jackson venue will employ approximately 200 Playmakers – aka Topgolf Associates – further strengthening the region’s economy.

Officials from PraCon Global Investment Group, a Mississippi company headquartered in Jackson, say the Topgolf center is just one part of the project they hope will also include a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, an entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.

The development is planned for an area near Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park, at the intersection of Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road.