Mississippi Skies: ‘Several inches of rain’ possible, but our weather depends on a ‘blob’ in the Gulf Published 10:28 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

After a stretch of outstanding weather, things could get interesting very quickly.

North and central Mississippi will only have a slight chance of rain midweek, but south and coastal Mississippi could finally get some drought relief. It all depends on what happens with two tropical systems in the Pacific Ocean heading towards Mexico, a low in the Gulf of Mexico, and a front. If the mixture is just right, and at least one major model is showing this to be the case, we could see several inches of rain along the coast with an inch or two possible into southern Mississippi. Should this happen, we’re looking at some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

More details from the National Weather Service:

“Across the southern tier of the U.S., a stationary front in the southern Gulf of Mexico will lift northward as a warm front on Tuesday as a convective, possibly hybrid low in the southwest Gulf moves north and north-northeast with time to a position offshore the north-central Gulf coast Wednesday afternoon. This will support an increase in deep moisture along the Gulf Coast. Lidia and Max moving towards the region from the eastern Pacific will increase in tropical moisture aloft. Portions of southern Texas could receive a few inches of rain through Tuesday night, some of which could fall at a high intensity, supporting a risk for flash flooding across southern Texas, with areas downstream along the north-central and northeast Gulf Coast potentially receiving similar heavy rainfall and a similarly elevated flash flood risk Wednesday into Wednesday night.”

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 80. Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 82. Cloudy overnight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 87. Becoming cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high of 83. Cloudy Tuesday night with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 64.