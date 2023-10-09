One killed, several injured in horrific Mississippi crash Published 10:33 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

One person was killed and several were injured in a Monday afternoon crash.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 3 in Yazoo County.

The following vehicles traveled on Highway 3:

A 2007 Acura TL driven by 32-year-old Maverick Wigley of Vicksburg traveled south on Highway 3.

A 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by 62-year-old Gwendolyne Brauer of Satartia traveled north on Highway 3.

A 2005 Nissan Xterra driven by 37-year-old Brandon Abercrombie of Bentonia traveled north on Highway 3.

According to MHP, the 2007 Acura TL sideswiped the 2005 Nissan Xterra, causing it to overturn onto the northbound shoulder. The 2007 Acura TL then collided head-on with the 2011 Hyundai Elantra.

Brauer received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Wigley, the driver of the Acura, was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

The passenger in the Acura, identified as Miguel Malpica, 42 of Vicksburg, was transported to Merit Health River Region.

The occupants in the Nissan Xterra were transported by a privately owned vehicle to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.