Two adults, one juvenile facing shooting, drug charges Published 10:34 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

A Mississippi police department reported multiple charges for two adults and one juvenile.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the following people have been charged:

Makel Ravaughn Thomas (21) Possession of Firearm After Felony Conviction, Shooting into Dwelling x2, Possession with Intent Oxycodone within 1500 ft of a School Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn (19) Shooting into Dwelling x2, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Kyell Rayale Maurice (16) Shooting into Dwelling x2

On October 7, 2023, at approximately 3:38 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of Ohio Avenue and Indiana Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots.

“Officers headed toward the gunshots where they discovered a juvenile, later identified as Armani Maurice, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Another Officer observed a vehicle, occupied by Thomas, Wilborn, and Kyell Maurice, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle crashed into a ditch,” a press release states.

“Wilborn exited the vehicle armed with a fully automatic rifle and pointed it in the officer’s direction. The officer engaged Wilborn who then dropped his weapon and fled on foot with Kyell Maurice. As Thomas exited the vehicle, he threw a fully automatic firearm from his possession and was taken into custody. Wilborn and Kyell Maurice were later located and arrested without incident. Armani Juelz Maurice was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.”

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered a residence was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

All suspects were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bond. Makel Thomas’ bond was set at $600,000, Jakwon Wilborn’s bond was set at $750,000, and Kyell Maurice’s bond was set at $500,000.

Michael Davis III 18-year-old and Armani Juelz Maurice 16-year-old currently have active felony warrants for two counts of Shooting into a Dwelling.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.