Four people robbed at gunpoint after evening at Mississippi casino Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Following a night of merriment at a Vicksburg casino, four people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night following a minor collision.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Interstate 20 at the Bovina exit.

Four individuals in a vehicle left a Vicksburg casino and were traveling back to Hattiesburg when they stopped at a business in Bovina.

The individuals were on the entrance ramp to get back onto the interstate when they were involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle pulled a gun and demanded the four individuals turn over their wallets.

He then fired several shots into the hood of the car, striking the engine compartment.

No one was injured.

The suspect was last seen heading east on Interstate 20 into Hinds County, driving a dark sedan.

“It is unclear at this time, what, if any, prior contact the parties may have had with one another,” Sheriff Martin Pace said.