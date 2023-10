Lucky Mississippi Lottery player wins more than half-a-million dollars Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

One Mississippi Lottery player has more than a half-a-million reasons to be thankful.

Officials from the Mississippi Lottery report that one Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Friday drawing.

The winning ticket awarded the lucky player $517,000.

The ticket was purchased from Toomsuba Texaco in Toomsuba.

The winning numbers from that drawing were 11-24-25-29-31.