Man steals cookies from Mississippi store; charges escalate into armed robbery with $250,000 bond Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A Mississippi police department has arrested a man for armed robbery after the incident escalated quickly.

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. Monday and charged him with one count of Armed Robbery.

On October 8, 2023, at approximately 8:44 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 1700 block of 25th Avenue in reference to an Armed Robbery.

During the investigation, detectives learned Anderson allegedly entered the store and walked around for a moment before becoming angry and went behind the counter and took cookies from the display case.

Anderson reportedly walked back to the bathroom, came out with a knife, and stated, “I do what I want,” before fleeing the scene.

Anderson was later located and placed under arrest.

After being interviewed and processed, Anderson was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $250,000 bond.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.