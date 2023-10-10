Mississippi man arrested after investigation of bomb threat on university campus Published 6:48 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with an August bomb scare on the Mississippi State University campus.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36, of Columbus Mississippi was arrested on Thursday and charged with making a false report of a bomb. Pryor could face additional charges in the incident.

If convicted, Pryor faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to Mississippi code.

MORE DETAILS

Pryor was arrested in connection with a bomb scare that happened on Aug. 25, when four buildings on the Mississippi State campus were evacuated.

On Aug. 25, Mississippi State University police received an anonymous threat via text message at 6:24 p.m. Maroon Alert emergency notifications were sent out and Hathorn, Hull, Nunnelee and Sessums halls were evacuated for a few hours. The buildings were inspected and cleared, but no device was found.

The incident was investigated by the MSU Police, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s Analysis and Information Center, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and Starkville Police Department.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

“While the university is thankful that there were no injuries or damage from this incident, it caused fear and alarm among our campus community and among the families of our students,” MSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Sid Salter said in an email. “The university incurred financial losses and had to call on law enforcement partners for assistance.”