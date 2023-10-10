Mississippi Skies: Rain chances increase for some, dry weather for others across Magnolia State Published 8:44 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

We now have a better idea where that Gulf low is heading Wednesday and Wednesday night. Unfortunately, it’s going more towards our east.

We still have some decent rain chances for southern Mississippi, especially towards the beaches, but upstate Mississippi isn’t going to get much rain at all this time around.

Places in Mississippi that do get precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night could have heavy rain at times. We’ll also have some wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

From the National Weather Service:

“Regardless of tropical cyclone development, the system is forecast to produce gale-force winds over portions of the northern Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow (Wednesday), and potentially heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast by the latter portion of this week. For more information, see products from your local National Weather Service office, and high seas forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.”

North Mississippi

Cloudy and breezy with a high of 77. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 55.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 55.

South Mississippi

Cloudy and breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. There’s a chance of a shower or two in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for a shower. Breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Widespread showers, mainly in the afternoon. Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. High of 72. Overnight, more showers possible with a steady temp around 62. Breezy with winds up to 30 miles per hour.