Nearly 12,000 pills, other drugs off Mississippi streets as four face charges Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A year-long investigation led to the seizure of nearly 12,000 pills and the arrests of four individuals for trafficking fentanyl in Wilkinson County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested three men and one woman on Oct. 5 after executing search warrants on two residences in Wilkinson County.

Melvin Jackson, 30; Aynna Holmes, 22; Gregory Deener, 31; and Willie Smith, 49, were arrested with no incident, according to a statement from the bureau.

Each of the suspects will be charged with trafficking a schedule II-controlled substance (fentanyl), and Smith also was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder.

Bureau officials said additional charges and arrests are anticipated.

Upon execution of the warrants, MBN agents seized the following:

9,687 dosage units of methamphetamine pills

2,191 dosage units of fentanyl pills

202 grams of marijuana

70 grams of white fentanyl powder

9 grams of brown heroin

33 grams of powder cocaine

64 grams of crack cocaine

43 grams of methamphetamine

222 grams of blue fentanyl powder

2 dosage units of fentanyl transdermal patches

14 dosage units of suboxone

7 handguns

2 assault rifles

A 2019 Cadillac sedan

$5,267.00 in U.S. currency

The weights and amounts of the above-mentioned controlled substances are approximated, and they will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for further analysis.

“With the pouring of fentanyl and other drugs across our southern border, MBN and DPS will continue the aggressive efforts to identify and dismantle drug organizations who distribute these potentially deadly substances in our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “If you have any information on this type of activity, please contact MBN or your local Crime Stoppers. It could save a life.”