Soon to be Mississippi’s largest indoor shooting range under construction. Owners hope to be open in January 2024.

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The largest indoor shooting range is under construction and should be open in early 2024.

The owners of Two Gun Tactical in Flowood are currently building a new shooting range and store located at 287 Highway 51 in Ridgeland, next to the Dollar General.

The new location will be the largest indoor shooting range in the state, owners told the Madison County Journal.

Construction of the 15,000-square-foot facility started in February 2023 and should be completed at the end of January 2024.

The new facility will include 12 state-of-the-art shooting lanes, and classrooms and will nearly triple the size of its current retail space in Flowood. The new location will also sell outdoor equipment and hunting rifles.

