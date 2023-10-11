Argument inside vehicle escalates into shooting outside Mississippi restaurant. Victim fled as multiple shots fired in his direction. Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

An argument inside a moving vehicle led to shots being fired in the parking lot of a Mississippi restaurant Sunday.

WHAT WE KNOW

Natchez Police arrested Travev Antwaun Montgomery, 27, a suspect in an early morning shooting Sunday in the area of the ChikShak on Dr. Martin Luther King St.

Montgomery, of Fayette, was arraigned and charged with one count of aggravated assault with extreme indifference to human life and one count of shooting inside the city limits. His bond has been set for $150,000.

WHAT HAPPENED

Natchez officers received a report of a shooting at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim, who said he was riding with the suspect when they got into an argument that escalated.

They had parked the car and gotten out when the suspect got a gun and started shooting at him.

The suspect managed to shoot a bullet into his own vehicle, but missed the victim, who ran away, despite shooting at him a number of times while fleeing.

The suspect chased after the victim, who eventually made his way back to the vehicle and made a report to police.

Detectives were able to question the victim and looked at video surveillance later, which confirmed the victim’s statements and showed the suspect, who left his driver’s license in the vehicle, was the one in the video shooting.