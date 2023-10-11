Man accused of setting fire to cover up killing of Mississippi woman and her 8-year-old son

Published 6:15 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

A Mississippi man who is accused of shooting and killing a mother and her 8-year-old son is in custody.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Salento James Fulgham, 31, is accused of setting fire to a Scott County residence to cover up the shooting deaths of Zina Williams, 46, and her son Zacchaeus.

Firefighters discovered the bodies after 9 p.m. Monday after responding to a fire on Wash Drive near Forest.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office report that Williams was found with one gunshot wound. The boy was found to have been shot at least three times.

DETAILS ABOUT THE INCIDENT 

Fulgham reportedly had recently moved into the mobile home with Williams and her son. Fulgham and Williams worked together at a nearby Tyson plant in Forest and had been reportedly seen arguing at the plant.

Fulgham was arrested without incident by Lauderdale County authorities. Fulgham reportedly had a separate residence in Meridian.

 

 

