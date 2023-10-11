Mississippi man facing credit card fraud charge

Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has arrested a man for a 2021 reported crime of credit card fraud.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers served a Lee County Circuit Court Capias Warrant on Demond L. Perkins 29, of Tupelo, on Oct. 5.

This warrant is pertaining to a 2021 report in which a victim accidentally left their wallet at a business and the suspect allegedly used the debit card in the victim’s wallet without their permission.

Perkins was held on a $10,000 bond that was issued by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued.

This case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

