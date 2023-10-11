Mississippi Skies: More weather changes on the way Published 9:24 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Although many of us got some good, soaking rain Wednesday, others remained dry. Unfortunately, this was our last good chance for rain for several days.

The other bad news is we’re right back to fire danger weather across the state as we really didn’t get enough rain to take care of drought conditions.

Thursday will be cool across the state with plenty of cloud cover for the bottom two-thirds of Mississippi. We’ll bounce back to warmer temps Friday with plenty of sunshine before another strong cold front comes through. The front won’t bring much – if any – rainfall, but we’ll get a good shot of cooler weather, even cooler than last weekend.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Sean in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a long way from the United States with plenty of things that could keep it from being a threat, but it’s worth keeping an eye on a day or two.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 76. Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with some sprinkles in the morning. High of 74. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 58.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with some drizzle possible in the morning. Breezy with a high of 75. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 59.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high of 76. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear with a low of 61.