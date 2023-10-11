Mississippi woman facing aggravated assault charges Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Tupelo Police Department reported aggravated assault charges have been filed against a Tupelo woman.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Feemster Lake Road area in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were told by witnesses that a victim was traveling to a local hospital.

Additional officers responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room where they were able to locate a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers and detectives processed the crime scene and gathered information from witnesses.

After further investigation, Cindy L. Smith, 42, was charged with aggravated assault.

A Tupelo Municipal Court judge set Smith’s bond at $150,000. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.