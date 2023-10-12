Alert issued for Canadian last seen traveling Mississippi highway Published 3:20 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Police have issued an alert for a possible missing 21-year-old Canadian male last seen in Mississippi.

The Oxford Police issued the alert Thursday afternoon for Brandon Sawyer, 21, of Canada.

Police report that Sawyer was last seen Sunday, Oct. 8, traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala. The car has the Canadian license plate number CXWN193.

Sawyer is approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

Police also released photos of Sawyer and his vehicle.