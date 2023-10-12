Alert issued for Canadian last seen traveling Mississippi highway

Published 3:20 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police have issued an alert for a possible missing 21-year-old Canadian male last seen in Mississippi.

The Oxford Police issued the alert Thursday afternoon for Brandon Sawyer, 21, of Canada.

Police report that Sawyer was last seen Sunday, Oct. 8, traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala. The car has the Canadian license plate number CXWN193. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sawyer is approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

Police also released photos of Sawyer and his vehicle.

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Mississippi Lottery player misses heart-stopping $1.73 billion jackpot by one number

Mississippi man accused with 9 others of bilking taxpayers out of nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds

Mississippi police arrest Tennessee woman accused of stealing rental car

Mississippi teen out on felony bond arrested on stolen vehicle charge

Print Article