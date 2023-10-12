Man arrested in Mississippi drive-by shooting case Published 8:16 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Officers with the Prentiss Police Department have arrested the driver in last month’s drive-by shooting.

Devontae Walker, 23, of Pinola, was driving the vehicle involved and surrendered to law enforcement Oct. 4.

Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning says Walker was using his girlfriend’s car at the time of the shooting. He was charged with two counts drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling and conspiracy.

The Sept. 20 shooting started at the Pit Stop on Columbia Avenue and moved down Front Street passing Pearl Avenue and continuing to Leaf Avenue.

Prentiss Police Officers say two black males on foot were shot at from the moving vehicle.

One person was hit in the upper leg and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the Jefferson Davis Community Hospital and was later life-flighted to the University Medical Center New Orleans.

During the pursuit, two rounds were also shot into a home at the corner of Front and Pearl where there was a one-year-old inside.

Prentiss Police Officers previously arrested Jaquvion Kantrell Coleman, 18, of Pinola, and charged him with two counts aggravated assault, shooting into dwelling and drive-by shooting.

-The Prentiss Headlight