Mississippi Lottery player misses heart-stopping $1.73 billion jackpot by one number Published 5:26 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

One Mississippi player missed a heart-stopping $1.73 billion jackpot by just one ball in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

By matching the Powerball and four of the white balls in the drawing, the winning lottery ticket will win $50,000 — less than 1 percent of the $1.73 billion won by one lucky California ticket holder.

The third largest jackpot in Powerball history attracted long lines at lottery ticket outlets across the Magnolia State and the entire country.

While one lucky lottery ticket holder in California celebrated a new-found pile of cash, the Mississippi Lottery website reports that the best showing in the state was the one ticket that won the $50,000 prize.

The $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot win in California ends a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

Frasier Park, California, is located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield in Kern County.