Mississippi police arrest Tennessee woman accused of stealing rental car

Published 4:50 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Tennessee woman was arrested in Mississippi in connection with the theft of a rental car.

On Aug. 17, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2100 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a report of a stolen rental vehicle.

After investigation, April Turner, 39, of Charleston, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Turner was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

