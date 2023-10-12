Mississippi Skies: Nice Friday weather; projection for tropical system becomes more interesting Published 8:14 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Some Mississippi communities will have plenty of fog and clouds Friday morning, but we’ll clear out nicely before the end of the day. It’s also looking like Friday will be our warmest day out of the next several as we’re watching a strong cold front head out way. The front won’t bring much, if any, rain, but our temps are expected to be about 10 degrees below normal.

We’re watching models for Sean in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s expected to weaken, but some reliable models show the storm to strengthen again with a western track. It’s still several days away from the United States, but we’ll keep watching.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny, then sunny and breezy with a high of 79. Increasing clouds in the evening, then a slight chance of a shower overnight. Low of 56.

Central Mississippi

Fog and cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high of 80. Partly cloudy Friday night with a slight chance of a shower late. Low of 57.

South Mississippi

Dense fog and cloudy early, then becoming sunny. High of 81. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny early, then sunny and breezy. High of 82. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 63.