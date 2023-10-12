Mississippi teen out on felony bond arrested on stolen vehicle charge

Published 4:46 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen out on a felony bond was arrested on a stolen vehicle charge.

On August 29, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road for a reported stolen vehicle.

After investigation, Emarion Rayshun Reynolds, 18, of Senatobia, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle – Felony Taking Away.

Reynolds was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond. A hold was placed on Reynolds for Tate County due to being out on a previous felony bond.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Mississippi Highway Patrol for locating Reynolds.

