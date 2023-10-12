Woman charged with enough drugs to kill 16,000 people just after dropping children at school Published 6:31 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

A mother is facing some major drug charges just after dropping off her children at school.

She’s accused of having a deadly amount of fentanyl in her car.

Alexis Elena Alexander, of Bayou La Batre, Ala., was charged with trafficking fentanyl and chemical endangerment of a child.

Deputies said they found 38 grams of fentanyl in Alexander’s vehicle, along with $1,000 in cash.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency says as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, meaning she had enough to potentially kill 16,000 people.

Under a new Alabama law, Alexander could face up to life in prison on the fentanyl trafficking charge.