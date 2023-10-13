Mississippi Skies: Plenty of variety in Saturday’s weather Published 11:56 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Whether you like warm, sunny weather; cloudy and breezy weather; or cool, calm weather, chances are pretty good you’ll get conditions you enjoy Saturday and Saturday night.

Many of us will have plenty of clouds Saturday morning except for the Gulf Coast, but we’ll all be clear by Saturday afternoon. It will also get windy as a front approaches. Saturday will certainly be the warmest day out of the next several as lows dip into the low 50s Saturday night and Sunday struggles to warm up as the cold front moves out of the areas.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 69. Breezy. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 52.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 71. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny with a high of 77. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles hour. Clear overnight with a low of 53 with gusty winds.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 82. Clear overnight with a low of 55.